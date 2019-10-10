Adirondack Trust Co. Sells 991 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Adirondack Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 34,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the third quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 13,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 33,995 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VZ traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $59.22. 9,290,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,403,964. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $61.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.83. The company has a market cap of $244.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.53.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.17%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $76,285.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,896.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,722 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura set a $65.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.81.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.