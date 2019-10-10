Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.91

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.91 and traded as low as $1.86. Advantage Oil & Gas shares last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 237,875 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. GMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$4.00 to C$4.35 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.26 million and a PE ratio of 17.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.91.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$49.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Advantage Oil & Gas Company Profile (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 200 net sections of land in Glacier, Wembley, and Valhalla, Alberta.

