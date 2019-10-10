Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) Shares Down 17.1%

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS)’s share price dropped 17.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.33 and last traded at $0.34, approximately 17,161,988 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 867% from the average daily volume of 1,775,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

ADXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Advaxis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advaxis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Advaxis in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advaxis by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 230,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 95,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Advaxis by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 295,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advaxis by 53,633.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. 7.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

