AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

AerCap (NYSE:AER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

AER has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen lifted their price target on AerCap from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup set a $61.00 price target on AerCap and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

Shares of AER stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.31. The company had a trading volume of 29,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,126. AerCap has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $56.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.71. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.81.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.70. AerCap had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AerCap will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AerCap by 3.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AerCap by 7.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in AerCap by 8.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 1.4% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in AerCap by 1.8% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

