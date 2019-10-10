Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Price Target Cut to $76.00

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.83.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

NYSE A traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.88. 41,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,122. The company has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. Agilent Technologies has a 12-month low of $61.01 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical research company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 21.06% and a return on equity of 20.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.164 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.66%.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,909,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $283,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of A. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.