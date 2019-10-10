AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIQUY. ValuEngine lowered shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.74. 5,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,596. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $60.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIQUY. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 95,191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

