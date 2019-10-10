Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Shares Up 5.4%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.41 and last traded at $20.22, 2,052,702 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 29% from the average session volume of 1,589,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.19.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATI. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. TheStreet lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.45 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.72.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.25.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert S. Wetherbee acquired 5,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.36 per share, with a total value of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 113,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,080,830.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elliot S. Davis acquired 2,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.53 per share, with a total value of $35,060.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $114,470.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock valued at $222,680. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 35.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the second quarter valued at $231,000.

Allegheny Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.