Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) is Crow Point Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Crow Point Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 575,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Alliant Energy accounts for approximately 4.5% of Crow Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Crow Point Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Alliant Energy worth $31,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 61,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 160,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,657,000 after buying an additional 30,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Alliant Energy news, SVP James H. Gallegos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $261,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Leon David A. De acquired 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.15 per share, with a total value of $50,014.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LNT. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.36.

Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.54. The stock had a trading volume of 498,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,493. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.80 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $54.59.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.79 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

