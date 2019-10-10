Allworth Financial LP Buys 192 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Ashburton Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 232.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 7,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.97.

PSA traded up $0.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.33. 505,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 854,426. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $252.87 and a 200 day moving average of $239.76. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $710.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.70 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other Public Storage news, Chairman B Wayne Et Al Hughes sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.89, for a total transaction of $9,799,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 278,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,725,820 in the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

