Allworth Financial LP Has $4.56 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 63.9% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Chevron by 55.3% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Chevron by 154.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $113.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,623,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,602,001. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $127.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.53. Chevron had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $38.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.70%.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph C. Geagea sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,750 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,200 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen set a $140.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

