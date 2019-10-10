Allworth Financial LP Has $629,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 790.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $1,987,661.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,004,256.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 181,497 shares of company stock worth $15,701,810. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.74.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,546,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,351,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.65. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

