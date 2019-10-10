Allworth Financial LP Sells 17,814 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Allworth Financial LP cut its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,814 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 1.27% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 3D Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $7,073,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock remained flat at $$50.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.49 and a 200 day moving average of $50.44. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.59.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0646 per share. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

