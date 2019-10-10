Allworth Financial LP Sells 7,596 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 260,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.9% of Allworth Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Allworth Financial LP owned about 0.09% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $23,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 119.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 356.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period.

VYM traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.42. 688,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.91. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.18 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.7864 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th.

