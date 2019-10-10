Allworth Financial LP Sells 80 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Allworth Financial LP decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after acquiring an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,764,908,000 after acquiring an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 231.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,063,705 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,363,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934,406 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,270,846,000 after acquiring an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 118,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.87, for a total transaction of $21,314,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Sheryl Sandberg sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $11,044,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,367,556 shares of company stock worth $621,502,913 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $179.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,813,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,000,512. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.02 and a 1 year high of $208.66. The stock has a market cap of $512.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Facebook from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Summit Insights began coverage on Facebook in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.81.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

