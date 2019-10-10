Ally Financial Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st.

Ally Financial has a payout ratio of 22.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ally Financial to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.8%.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.72. The stock had a trading volume of 32,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.78. Ally Financial has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALLY shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Sunday, July 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

In other news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 220,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.89, for a total transaction of $73,081.58. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 103,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,405,266.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock valued at $716,806. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

