ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.57, approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 46,010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.82.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Rockland Trust Co. owned 0.42% of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Article: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.