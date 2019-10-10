Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 128.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 250,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,625,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 76.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 3,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.8% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 117,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.43. The stock had a trading volume of 33,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.95. Simon Property Group Inc has a twelve month low of $145.28 and a twelve month high of $191.49. The firm has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.01. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 63.49%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.27.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

