Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 72.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $129.47. 2,097,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,717,944. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $121.00 and a 52 week high of $148.99. The company has a market cap of $351.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

