Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Altman Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,578 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.8% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on BDX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.55.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $3.29 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $247.77. 39,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,997. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $245.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52 week low of $208.62 and a 52 week high of $264.74.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 9,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $2,506,984.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,217,417.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 11,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $3,002,702.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 218,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,937,554.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,616,803. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

