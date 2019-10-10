Altman Advisors Inc. Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 38,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up about 2.5% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 73,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter worth about $207,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 7.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 24.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $753,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:O traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.32. 72,086 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,847,719. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $55.55 and a 12-month high of $78.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $365.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 3.6%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Standpoint Research lifted their price objective on Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup set a $74.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Realty Income from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $82.00 price target on Realty Income and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.22.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.