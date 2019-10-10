Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) will post $5.29 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Altria Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.22 billion and the highest is $5.36 billion. Altria Group also posted sales of $5.29 billion during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st.

On average, analysts expect that Altria Group will report full year sales of $19.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.63 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $19.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.58 billion to $20.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Altria Group.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine raised Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price objective on Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.53.

Shares of MO traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.98. The company had a trading volume of 10,427,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,457,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.15. Altria Group has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $66.04. The company has a market capitalization of $78.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.82%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 73,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

