Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Trading Up 7%

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares were up 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $15.04 and last traded at $14.91, approximately 6,802,391 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 7,710,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMRN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Roth Capital set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Amarin had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 111.75%. The company had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,635. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Amarin by 1,402.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,414,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $163,166,000 after buying an additional 7,854,902 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amarin by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,408,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its holdings in Amarin by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 1,740,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,739,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Amarin by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,782,000 after buying an additional 367,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Amarin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,928,000. Institutional investors own 45.71% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

