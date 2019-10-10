Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock traded up $16.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,721.79. 1,129,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,146,367. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,780.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,847.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $854.37 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,307.00 and a one year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,315.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,350.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total transaction of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,773.99, for a total value of $6,164,615.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

