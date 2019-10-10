Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,615.00 target price (down from $2,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,300.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,721.44. The stock had a trading volume of 9,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,771. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,307.00 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,778.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,847.51. The company has a market capitalization of $851.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,338,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,726.06 per share, for a total transaction of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,443 shares of company stock worth $40,205,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

