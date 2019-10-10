Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,070 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.7% of Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 27.6% during the second quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $16.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,721.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,146,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,780.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,847.98. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.29 by ($0.07). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $63.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 7,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,791.40, for a total value of $12,797,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,011 shares in the company, valued at $100,338,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,726.06 per share, with a total value of $172,606.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,515. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 22,443 shares of company stock valued at $40,205,835 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $2,200.00 price objective (up from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,256.29.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

