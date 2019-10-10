AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia de Bebidas das Americas (AmBev), based in São Paulo, is engaged in producing, distributing and selling beer, carbonated soft drinks and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products in many countries across the Americas. It maintains an agreement with PepsiCo International, Inc. to bottle, sell and distribute Pepsi products in Brazil and in other Latin American countries, including Lipton Ice Tea, Gatorade, H2OH!, Propel and Frutzzz. AmBev conducts its operations through three business units: Latin America North, Latin America South and Canada. Latin America North includes its operations in Brazil, where it operates two divisions: beer sales and carbonated soft drinks and non-alcoholic non-carbonated sales; and its operations in its Hispanic Latin America Operations, excluding Latin America South, operations. Latin America South includes its Quinsa operations in the countries of Argentina, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay and Chile. Canada, represented by Labatt, includes domestic sales in Canada. “

ABEV has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AMBEV S A/S from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

ABEV stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.52. The company had a trading volume of 20,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,190,004. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.77 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Equities analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $136,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the 1st quarter worth $19,612,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 83,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170 shares during the period. 7.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

