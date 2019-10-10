AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Acquired by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AMERCO by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 581,802 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,240,000 after buying an additional 58,861 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AMERCO by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 101,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,565,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in AMERCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 67,979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,591,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in AMERCO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,445,000 after buying an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in AMERCO by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,992,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares during the period. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th.

In other AMERCO news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UHAL traded down $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $369.92. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.72. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $403.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $368.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $374.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

