American National Bank Acquires 4,272 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,498 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,272 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVGO. Pinnacle Bank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 62.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 55.7% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock traded up $2.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $275.99. The stock had a trading volume of 644,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,220. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.32. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $208.23 and a fifty-two week high of $323.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.89.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.46, for a total value of $5,409,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,026,600 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cowen set a $285.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $340.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

