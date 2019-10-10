American National Bank Raises Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,578 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up 1.9% of American National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. American National Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 549.7% during the second quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $2.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $155.74. 79,776 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,405,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.91. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $109.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.05%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.15.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Further Reading: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.