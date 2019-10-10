AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.13

AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRV)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.13 and traded as low as $4.15. AmeriServ Financial shares last traded at $4.16, with a volume of 185 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of AmeriServ Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.13.

AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.72 million for the quarter. AmeriServ Financial had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 8.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASRV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 233,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 60,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 11,402 shares during the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of AmeriServ Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP now owns 652,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AmeriServ Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 436,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. 42.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmeriServ Financial (NASDAQ:ASRV)

AmeriServ Financial Inc operates as the bank holding company for AmeriServ Financial Bank that provides various consumer, mortgage, and commercial financial products. It offers retail banking services, such as demand, savings, and time deposits; checking and money market accounts; secured and unsecured consumer loans, and mortgage loans; and safe deposit boxes, holiday club accounts, money orders, and traveler's checks.

