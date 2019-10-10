Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank increased its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 731,369 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $103,973,000 after buying an additional 65,821 shares during the period. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal acquired a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 3,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $77,792.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $413,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,651.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,851 shares of company stock worth $3,671,900 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen set a $231.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $240.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.41.

Amgen stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $198.73. The company had a trading volume of 95,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $199.68 and its 200-day moving average is $186.14. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.