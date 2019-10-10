Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Amgen were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 21,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 0.4% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 13,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 5.0% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $240.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.41.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,671,900. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $198.27. 415,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,606,578. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $211.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $199.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.14. The company has a market cap of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a return on equity of 76.17% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

