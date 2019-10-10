Amino Network Price Tops $0.0723 on Major Exchanges (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Amino Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0723 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges including KuCoin and MXC. Amino Network has a total market cap of $3.66 million and $146,052.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Amino Network has traded 19.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040285 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $549.48 or 0.06440572 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000424 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000222 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00039683 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

AMIO is a token. Its launch date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,626,824 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amino Network Token Trading

Amino Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.