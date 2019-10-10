AmonD (AMON) 24 Hour Volume Hits $36,084.00

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. AmonD has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $36,084.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Hanbitco, BitMart and OKEx Korea. Over the last seven days, AmonD has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00202720 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.26 or 0.01028844 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031746 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00087952 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,070,043 tokens. AmonD’s official website is www.amond.cc. The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial. AmonD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AmonD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco, CPDAX, OKEx Korea and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

