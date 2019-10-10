Amoveo Reaches Market Cap of $6.62 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Amoveo coin can now be bought for about $99.27 or 0.01159653 BTC on major exchanges including Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Amoveo has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Amoveo has a market cap of $6.62 million and $116.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00040143 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006997 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $539.04 or 0.06297017 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000229 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00039696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016169 BTC.

Amoveo Coin Profile

Amoveo (VEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 68,495 coins and its circulating supply is 66,690 coins. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io.

Buying and Selling Amoveo

Amoveo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Bitibu and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

