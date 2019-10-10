ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.79

Shares of ANA HOLDINGS IN/S (OTCMKTS:ALNPY) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and traded as high as $6.92. ANA HOLDINGS IN/S shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ANA HOLDINGS IN/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ALNPY)

ANA Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers air transportation services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Air Transportation, Airline Related, Travel Services, and Trade and Retail segments. The Air Transportation segment engages in the domestic and international passenger operations, cargo and mail operations, and other transportation services.

