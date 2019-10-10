Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.29

Anaconda Mining Inc (TSE:ANX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.29 and traded as high as $0.22. Anaconda Mining shares last traded at $0.21, with a volume of 71,000 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 million and a PE ratio of -14.00.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$5.49 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX)

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 5 mining leases and 24 mineral licenses with a total of 5,878 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; Goldboro project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 600 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia; and Viking project that covers an area of 6,225 hectares of prospective land located in Newfoundland.

