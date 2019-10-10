Analysts Anticipate Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $69.00 Million

Analysts predict that Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) will report $69.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $69.50 million. Trecora Resources reported sales of $73.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trecora Resources will report full year sales of $273.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $267.53 million to $279.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $293.65 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $303.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Trecora Resources.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.05 million. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Trecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Trecora Resources stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.97. 51,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,216. The company has a market cap of $218.23 million, a P/E ratio of 883.00 and a beta of 1.24. Trecora Resources has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

In other news, major shareholder Athel Fahad Mohammed Saleh Al sold 8,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total value of $82,483.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,604,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,005,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 205,879 shares of company stock worth $1,919,370 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,243,000 after purchasing an additional 92,005 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 302,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 88,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,125,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,771,000 after buying an additional 78,620 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 37,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 496,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after buying an additional 25,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.59% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources Company Profile

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

