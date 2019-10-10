Analysts Expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will post earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.20). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.40) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to ($0.85). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.88% and a negative net margin of 300.12%. The business had revenue of $7.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million.

SLGL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.07. The stock had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,944. Sol Gel Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.00 and a quick ratio of 8.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 1,468,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 39,151 shares in the last quarter. 19.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

