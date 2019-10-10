Analysts Set Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) Price Target at $53.70

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.70.

Several research analysts have commented on AERI shares. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 4th.

AERI traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $17.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,599. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.91. The firm has a market cap of $897.65 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 0.53. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.02 and a 12 month high of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $15.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.60 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 478.81% and a negative return on equity of 89.52%. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Vicente Anido, Jr. acquired 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.01 per share, for a total transaction of $499,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,718,945.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foresite Capital Management Ii acquired 189,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.43 per share, for a total transaction of $4,630,828.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 562,698 shares of company stock valued at $13,088,866. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,344,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,887,000 after buying an additional 161,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,088,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

