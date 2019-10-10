Analysts Set Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) PT at $18.78

Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.78.

PUMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Asante Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $10.70 to $10.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Asante Solutions from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Johnson Rice set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Asante Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Asante Solutions alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $388,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $352,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Asante Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Asante Solutions by 25.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PUMP stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.87. 56,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,844. Asante Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.39.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share.

About Asante Solutions

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Asante Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asante Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.