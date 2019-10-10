Analysts Set Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) Target Price at $19.50

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ACBI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACBI shares. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th.

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth $2,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 45,517 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.97. 7,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,498. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.40. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $390.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 42.79%. The business had revenue of $22.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.