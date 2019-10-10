Analysts Set British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target at GBX 3,809.55

Shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,809.55 ($49.78).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BATS shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.03) target price on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) price objective (down previously from GBX 4,000 ($52.27)) on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, September 13th.

BATS stock traded up GBX 12 ($0.16) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,819 ($36.84). 2,068,563 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 1 year low of GBX 2,336.50 ($30.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,659 ($47.81). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,930.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,971.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a GBX 50.75 ($0.66) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

