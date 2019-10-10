Analysts Set First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Price Target at $9.23

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.68.

AG has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley upped their price objective on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AG traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.66. The stock had a trading volume of 153,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,162. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.05. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.05 and a beta of -0.03.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 406,238 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,277 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

