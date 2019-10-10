Analysts Set Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) PT at C$24.00

Shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.50 to C$23.50 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust alerts:

MI.UN traded up C$0.53 on Thursday, hitting C$23.72. The company had a trading volume of 93,993 shares. The company has a market cap of $585.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.21. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 12-month low of C$16.01 and a 12-month high of C$23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.47.

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.