Apache (NYSE:APA) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.24 and last traded at $20.25, 6,352,218 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 33% from the average session volume of 4,793,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apache from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apache from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Apache from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Apache in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.70.

Get Apache alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a negative net margin of 10.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is 56.50%.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $109,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apache by 14,558.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,450,931 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,033 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 90.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,442,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $70,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apache by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,493,393 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,231,034,000 after acquiring an additional 720,427 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Apache by 231.2% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,000,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,989,000 after acquiring an additional 698,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apache during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,280,000. 95.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apache (NYSE:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.