Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) is Hillman Co.’s Largest Position

Hillman Co. increased its position in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 977,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,156 shares during the quarter. Apollo Global Management comprises approximately 20.7% of Hillman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hillman Co. owned about 0.49% of Apollo Global Management worth $36,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,059 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.92. 11,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of -185.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.94.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.72 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $159,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

