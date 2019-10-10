Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Global Management from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.91. The company had a trading volume of 92,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,338,026. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200 day moving average of $33.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $41.79.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $523.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.72 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $159,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $83,912.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 387.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,675,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921,103 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 755.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,708,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,059 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,166,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,115 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 461.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,723,000 after purchasing an additional 831,898 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,021,000. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Global Management (APO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.