Apollon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $60.00 (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 279.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 10th. Apollon has a market capitalization of $63,515.00 and $60.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Graviex. In the last week, Apollon has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLO (FLO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000560 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded 66.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Apollon Profile

Apollon is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

Apollon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollon using one of the exchanges listed above.

