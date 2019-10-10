Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

APLE remained flat at $$16.00 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 983,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,429. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.81 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.02.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.49. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $341.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, Director Redd Hugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 95,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,644.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,133,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,959,366.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 171,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,555,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,975 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 840.0% during the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 406,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 146,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 319,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,205,000 after acquiring an additional 115,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

